Top para-shuttler facing sanctions over whereabouts failures?

CHENNAI: In what could turn into another embarrassing moment in Indian sport, months ahead of the Paralympics, one of the country's prominent para-badminton players has apparently been facing suspension over whereabouts failure. It is understood that the matter was taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over three whereabouts failures in 2022 and the matter was pursued by the World Badminton Federation (BWF).

The para-athlete, a Paralympic medallist, apparently missed two tests and one filing failure in the last quarter of 2022. According to BWF anti-doping rule, “2.4 Whereabouts Failures by an Athlete Any combination of three (3) missed tests and/or filing failures, as defined in the International Standard for Results Management, within a twelve (12) month period by an Athlete in a Registered Testing Pool.”

The BWF had apparently informed the player and recorded the three as whereabouts failure in a year and notified the authorities concerned. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), “Athletes commit a missed test whereabouts failure if they are not available to be tested during their 60-minute designated testing window when a doping control officer comes to test them.”