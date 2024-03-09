SatChi, Lakshya enter semifinals

CHENNAI : Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have come a long way over the years. The top men’s doubles pair have made a habit of going deep into major tournaments. That has been the case in the ongoing French Open. On Friday, the Indian duo asserted their class to dispatch Thai pair of Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren. With this latest hit, they are now two steps away from the Super 750 title.

The duo took just 42 minutes for a 21-19, 21-13 victory. They closed out the match with ease towards the death but the Indian duo had endured a tricky start. The World No 32 Thai shuttlers were sharp from the word go and they were winning the early exchanges. While the Indians were still getting used to the pace of the game, the Thai pair had swiftly built a 11-6 lead going into the first break. That’s when Satwik and Chirag showed their resilience. Despite being behind, they didn’t panic and gradually closed the gap. As the Indians continued to play with more purpose, they had cut out the deficit and the score read 12-12. After that it was a close tussle with both pairs trading points.

The Indians have been moulded after countless high-pressure ties over the years. That abundant experience was visible as they closed out the game (21-19).