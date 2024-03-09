UWW says only WFI can send entries for Asian meet and Olympic qualifiers

CHENNAI : In a development that might cast a serious doubt on wrestlers’ participation in the international events including Paris Olympics qualifiers, United World Wrestling on Friday reiterated that only Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) can send entries for tournaments being organised by the world body. In a letter sent to the WFI on Friday and accessed by this daily, the UWW specifically said that no other body can take the role on behalf of the federation.

This comes a day after the Delhi High Court authorised ad-hoc committee to conduct selection trials to pick the national teams for the upcoming Asian Olympic Games Qualifier and Asian Championships. The court issued the directives while hearing a writ petition filed by protesting wrestlers - Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Satyawart Kadian. During the hearing, the court also directed the WFI to withdraw its circular wherein it had announced to conduct selection trials for the events. Even the ad-hoc panel announced the trials on same dates but at different venues - Patiala SAI centre for women wrestlers and Sonepat SAI centre for male freestyle and Greco-Roman grapplers.

The letter says that the WFI like any affiliated units of the UWW is functioning in compliance with the world body’s regulations. Notably, the entries for international tournaments are sent through Athena (competition administration system of the UWW) and the world body has given password for the same to the WFI soon after lifting the suspension on February 13 this year.