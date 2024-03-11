U-18 tennis championships: Kshitij beats Kevin to claim top prize

CHENNAI: Aradhya Kshitij lived up to his top billing to defeat Kevin Titus Suresh 6-1, 6-3 in the boys’ singles final of the 9th TVS-ITF Junior U-18 tennis championships played at Madurai.

Results: Singles: (Finals): Boys: Aradhya Kshitij bt Kevin Titus Suresh 6-1, 6-3. Girls: Kashvi Sunil bt Harshini N Nagaraj 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Ranjan shines

An unbeaten 91 by A Ranjan paved the way for SRIHER RC to beat Fine Star CA by eight wickets in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: I Division: Fine Star CA 214/8 in 45 ovs (YT Harish Tutu 47, Akash Sumra 43, K Sriram 47, V Simon Stanley 31, M Bharath 4/51) lost to SRIHER RC 218/2 in 42 ovs (S Sourav 77 n.o, A Ranjan 91 n.o). II Division: Pattabiram CA 182 in 29.5 ovs (S Vikram 32, PT Rama Rao 48, K Raja Pratap 26, K Danvanth 3/48, S Vasanth Saravanan 3/ 41) lost to MAS CC 183/2 in 28.1 ovs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 100 n.o, V Mithun Vijay 41, R Nilesh Subramanian 32 n.o).

Urwashi’s run ends

Urwashi Joshi’s impressive run at the University of the West of England, the Bristol Open was snapped in the semifinals by Breanne Flynn of Ireland, who pulled off a come-from-behind win (3-2).

High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian World No 153 took early control of the match by winning the opening two games 16-14 and 11-6.

However, higher-ranked Breanne drew deep from her reserves to win the next three games (11-8, 11-6 and 11-4) to deny the Maharashtra player a maiden PSA final appearance.

Mohun Bagan go top in ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant jumped to the top of the points table with an emphatic 3-1 victory against East Bengal FC in the the Indian Super League (ISL) in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Mariners and their imperious frontline put on a full throttle attacking showpiece in the first half where they hit the back of the net thrice to push the Red & Gold Brigade back early on in the proceedings.