Vinesh's twin participation may spell trouble as UWW takes note of incident

CHENNAI: Two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest against the former Wrestling Federation of India chief last year, managed to secure a place in the 50kg weight category for the Asian Olympic Games qualifier. She, however, failed to win in her pet 53kg.
The day started with high drama during the selection trials at NIS Patiala, when Vinesh wanted to participate in two weight categories which was against the United World Wrestling rules. This could spell trouble for all the athletes and the organisers.
The UWW noted the incident and told The New Indian Express that a wrestler cannot compete in two weight categories. "Of course not," was the reply to a query if participation in two weight categories is allowed as per the UWW rules and regulations. Adding further a UWW source said, "A senior athlete may compete in a heavier weight class than his real weight but only in that one."
Article 7 of the UWW's International Wrestling Rules which deals with age, weight and competition categories deals with the issue and states the same.
"Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in," it reads.
"For categories in the senior age group, competitors may opt for the next higher category than their body weight, except for the heavy weight category, for which contestants must weigh over 97kg for Freestyle and for Greco Roman Wrestling and over 72 kg for Women’s Wrestling," Article 7 says.
This brings the selection trials, which should have been organised as per the rules and regulations of the UWW, under the scanner. The teams have been selected for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier, both to be held under the aegis of the UWW next month, and now it has to be seen whether the world body would accept the results and allow Indian wrestlers to compete at the important tournaments, one being the Paris Olympics qualifier.
Even the WFI, which claimed that its representatives were sidelined during Vinesh's bouts, has decided to apprise the UWW of the issue. "The federation is writing to the UWW. We are explaining our position as the WFI could not have conducted trials independently due to the directives from the Delhi High Court," said a WFI source. The court last week had directed the ad-hoc committee to hold the selections as per its February directives.
A compromise formula was reached after the UWW through its letter clearly said that only the WFI could send entries for the international tournaments. Accordingly, it is understood that the WFI joined hands with the sports ministry and ad-hoc committee to organise the trials.
"We didn't have the choice than to accept the proposal as we don't want other wrestlers especially those who competed in the Pune nationals to suffer. But again the rules were flouted openly on the second day in Patiala and we were rendered helpless. Even the UWW qualified referees present on the occasion failed to discharge their duties. We will apprise the UWW of all these things," added the WFI source.
The WFI might be trying to come out clean of the issue but it would be easier said than done. The UWW said it could pose a problem for the federation as well. According to UWW, "This is the problem for WFI, the ethics panel will consider this."
"WFI is announcing athletes in our system according to our rules and no other way. The system doesn't allow one female athlete in two weight categories. And cannot change the weight class if doesn't make the weight."
Earlier, the trials in the 50kg and 53kg got delayed as Vinesh reportedly wanted a written assurance from the authorities concerned to ensure she gets a final trial in the latter weight category before the Olympics. A few wrestlers in 50kg even protested. And when the competition started, Vinesh won the 50kg final 11-6 against Shivani after losing the 53kg semifinal to Anju by technical superiority.
The winners except 53kg will compete in the Asian Olympic Qualifier while the first runners-up will represent the country in the Asian Championships. Antim Panghal had already earned an Olympic quota in 53kg by winning bronze in the 2023 World Championships.
Results
50kg: 1. Vinesh, 2. Shivani, 3. Ankush, 5. Mamta Rani.
53kg: 1. Anju, 2. Pooja, 3. Vinesh Phogat, 4. Nancy.
55kg: 1. Tamanna, 2. Jyoti, 3. Bhavika Patel, 4. Sushma Shokeen.
57kg: 1. Anshu Malik, 2. Sarita, 3. Neha Sharma, 4. Pooja.
59kg: 1. Pushpa Yadav, 2. Nitika, 3. Anjali, 4. Deepti.
62kg: 1. Mansi, 2. Manisha, 3. Priyanka, 4. Monika.
65kg: 1. Antim, 2. Diksha, 3. Komal, 4. Kusum.
68kg: 1. Nisha, 2. Radhika, 3. Srishti, 4. Arju.
72kg: 1. Harshita, 2, Manju, 3. Jyoti, 4. Priyanka.
76kg: 1. Reetika, 2. Priya Malik, 3. Kiran, 4. Bipasha.