Vinesh's twin participation may spell trouble as UWW takes note of incident

CHENNAI: Two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest against the former Wrestling Federation of India chief last year, managed to secure a place in the 50kg weight category for the Asian Olympic Games qualifier. She, however, failed to win in her pet 53kg.

The day started with high drama during the selection trials at NIS Patiala, when Vinesh wanted to participate in two weight categories which was against the United World Wrestling rules. This could spell trouble for all the athletes and the organisers.

The UWW noted the incident and told The New Indian Express that a wrestler cannot compete in two weight categories. "Of course not," was the reply to a query if participation in two weight categories is allowed as per the UWW rules and regulations. Adding further a UWW source said, "A senior athlete may compete in a heavier weight class than his real weight but only in that one."

Article 7 of the UWW's International Wrestling Rules which deals with age, weight and competition categories deals with the issue and states the same.

"Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in," it reads.