Don't accept 50kg entry: Wrestler's plea to UWW

CHENNAI: One of the women wrestlers, who competed in the selection trials in Patiala on Monday, wrote to the United World Wrestling (UWW) requesting it not to accept Vinesh Phogat's entry in the 50kg category and trained the gun at the ad hoc committee for flouting norms.

The complainant also urged the world governing body to direct the WFI to hold fresh trials in the weight category. This development comes on the heels of a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) report to the world governing body on the incident.

Notably, two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh won the 50kg final securing a place in the contingent for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled next month in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Vinesh also competed in the 53kg during the trials, losing the semifinal.

This apparently irked wrestlers, who even approached the ad-hoc committee members complaining against the move that led to a considerable delay in the commencement of competitions in both weight categories.

"I would like to draw your attention towards the violation of the UWW Rules during the selection trials conducted by the illegal ad-hoc committee," the wrestler wrote in her mail to UWW. "In fact, the ad-hoc committee is not well conversant about the rules and regulations of wrestling and chairman of ad-hoc committee basically belongs to wushu game. The UWW technical officials had also followed the directions of the chairman, ad-hoc committee," she added.