Small victory for me, says Phogat after win

NEW DELHI: Vinesh Phogat, who had a knee surgery before the Asian Games last year, made a come back at the trials. She said that she wanted to be in fray for the Paris Olympics in 53kg as well and that’s why she competed in two weight categories.

“This marks a small victory for me, but the main focus remains on the Olympics. In a month, there are (Olympic) qualifications (events) followed by the Games itself. My sole target is the Olympics. If luck is on my side, I believe, I can achieve what I couldn’t in the last two Olympics,” Vinesh told PTI video.

“Six years ago, I competed in the 50kg category, facing numerous challenges, especially with reducing the weight and post-operative recovery. Despite the hurdles, I’m determined to focus on the Olympic qualifiers. Ideally, I was aiming to compete in the 53kg category, considering Antim Panghal has already secured a quota. However, due to unclear guidelines, I participated in the 50kg category as well. Winning a quota in the 50kg category for India is also an immense honour for me.”

She blamed the government for not supporting wrestling in the last one and a half years. “Unfortunately, the Indian government has provided little support to wrestling in the past one-and-a-half years. This lack of support has significantly impacted wrestlers, and I urge the government to prioritise and support wrestling more seriously.”

Ad hoc panel decides on wrestler’s request

Ad hoc panel chief reportedly said that he and his two other colleagues decided to accede to Vinesh Phogat’s request to allow her to compete in two weight categories, which is against UWW rule. “We responded to Vinesh’s request to compete in both categories, the entire committee agreed to accommodate her request and allowed her to participate in both,” Bajwa reportedly said.