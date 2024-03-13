Boxing, Olympic Qualifier: Tame show in Italy a big wake up call

CHENNAI: The last few days turned out to be a rude awakening for Indian boxers. This could even be considered as one of the forgettable performances in Indian boxing at an Olympic Games qualifying event. With just 135 days left for the marquee event to begin, this is definitely not healthy for a sport that boasts of three Olympic medals including Vijender Singh's 2008 bronze.

As many as nine boxers returned empty-handed from the just-concluded World Olympic Qualifier at Busto Arsizio, Italy. The men boxers from the country are yet to win a single quota for the country. What’s more concerning is that most pugilists didn’t even come close to challenging for the quotas.

This will reflect poorly on the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and its Long Term Development plan. With quotas on the line in Italy, a total of 598 boxers had entered the event and the competition was expected to be tough. Barring Nishant Dev, who just missed out on the quota after reaching the quarterfinals, all the other participants from the country lost their very first bouts.

This has not gone down well with certain sections of the BFI. Rajesh Bhandari, the current vice president of BFI, was not amused. The former secretary of the boxing federation (Indian Amateur Boxing Association) said this performance has upset the entire community. “We are not satisfied with the performance of the boxers,” he told this daily. “We have asked the president and the secretary to call for an urgent meeting where we will discuss this failure of our boxers. It’s really a sad day for boxing.”