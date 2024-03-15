Bernard Dunne 'undone' as malaise seems to go deeper in Indian boxing

The BFI had gone rudderless after the demise of its last executive director (RK Sacheti) during the pandemic. It seemed to have affected the functioning of the BFI until a new executive director (Arun Malik) joined in the second half of 2022 just when Nieva was leaving. Irishman Dunne joined in October 2022 at about $15,000 per month salary. He immediately abolished selection policy and instead he fixed certain parameters through which the boxers would be evaluated.

Though some of the senior coaches and officials resisted the move, Dunne continued with it. Pool of boxers who would come for selection trials stopped. Selecting good sparring partners became difficult. Senior nationals where boxers from national camps started dominating showed the widening gap between the best and the rest. Since the focus also had been on a select few boxers in the Olympic category, only a few benefitted.

The men’s and women’s camps were merged and shifted to the National Centre of Excellence in Patiala. Though this was designed to have more coherence and focus, it somehow did not go down well with all.

Transition from junior to senior had been a big problem area. The BFI is expected to focus on this. Without bench strength, the current boxers will never have competition. The BFI apparently is planning to focus more on the under 22 training and competition so that the transition is smooth.

Another area that needs to be addressed is the pool of international referees and judges, which sometimes seem to play a role in close fights.

This time there was only one and judging at the Italy event apparently did not go India’s way. Yet it is no excuse for not doing well. The BFI might not go for a wholesale change before the Thailand qualifiers between May 23 to June 3 and will continue with men’s head coach CA Kuttappa, it needs to be seen if his supporting cast will change. The BFI must look into the immediate future. Perhaps, it's also time for BFI and SAI to introspect about their own failures as well.