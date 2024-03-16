After Asiad agony, Mirabai to lift weight for first time in World Cup

CHENNAI: The last time Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu attempted to lift weight in an international competition, she fell flat on her back and had to be stretchered off the platform. It also ended her dream of winning her maiden medal at the Asian Games as she finished fourth in the 49kg.
Almost six months after the heartbreak and the hip tendinitis injury she sustained during the continental showpiece event, the Manipur athlete will not only participate in an international tournament but also lift weights. She along with S Bindyarani Devi (59kg) will represent the country in the IWF World Cup scheduled in Phuket, Thailand from March 31 to April 11. "She is fit and will lift weights in Thailand. We will leave the country for the event on March 28," Vijay Sharma, head coach of the national weightlifting team, told this daily.
Before and after the Hanghzhou Games, Mirabai though took part in international tournaments — World Championships in Riyadh (September 2023) and IWF Grand Prix II in Doha (December 2023). But the aim then was to just mark her attendance as participation in these Olympic Qualifying events was mandatory to qualify for the Paris Games. She then had to miss the Asian Championships in February this year as she had headed to the USA for a month-long rehabilitation programme in St Louis under Dr Aaron Horschig.
The entry total for the star lifter is 194kg for the World Cup, which is also the last qualifying event for the 2024 Olympics. "She hasn't lifted weights in the international events since the Asian Games. So in Phuket, the goal will be to lift weights successfully, that's why the minimal entry has been made," added Sharma. Bindyarani has entered 200kg in her weight category.
As per the rules, it is compulsory for weightlifters to attend the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships and the 2024 World Cup to be eligible to compete at the 2024 Olympics. Barring these two compulsory tournaments, a lifter also has to participate in at least three of the following events — the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II and the 2024 Continental Championships — to stay eligible.
Given the criteria, Mirabai's participation in Phuket will make her eligible as she has already qualified on the basis of the Olympic Qualification Ranking. She is second behind Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua in 49kg as on March 4, 2024. Top 10 (one athlete from an NOC) lifters in each weight category will book the ticket as per the qualification criteria.
"Apart from Mirabai, there is a very less chance of any Indian lifter qualifying for Paris even through continental quota. After the World Cup, she will train at NIS Patiala before leaving for Paris a month before the Games," signed off the coach.
Recently, the sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell approved Mirabai's proposal to train at La Ferte-Milon, Paris to prepare for the Games. During the training-cum-acclimatisation camp, she would be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist.