After Asiad agony, Mirabai to lift weight for first time in World Cup

CHENNAI: The last time Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu attempted to lift weight in an international competition, she fell flat on her back and had to be stretchered off the platform. It also ended her dream of winning her maiden medal at the Asian Games as she finished fourth in the 49kg.

Almost six months after the heartbreak and the hip tendinitis injury she sustained during the continental showpiece event, the Manipur athlete will not only participate in an international tournament but also lift weights. She along with S Bindyarani Devi (59kg) will represent the country in the IWF World Cup scheduled in Phuket, Thailand from March 31 to April 11. "She is fit and will lift weights in Thailand. We will leave the country for the event on March 28," Vijay Sharma, head coach of the national weightlifting team, told this daily.

Before and after the Hanghzhou Games, Mirabai though took part in international tournaments — World Championships in Riyadh (September 2023) and IWF Grand Prix II in Doha (December 2023). But the aim then was to just mark her attendance as participation in these Olympic Qualifying events was mandatory to qualify for the Paris Games. She then had to miss the Asian Championships in February this year as she had headed to the USA for a month-long rehabilitation programme in St Louis under Dr Aaron Horschig.