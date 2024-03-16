I'm sure I can qualify for Olympics: Boxer Nishant

CHENNAI : Indian boxing is facing a grim reality at the moment.
The disastrous campaign of Indian boxers in the recent World Boxing Tournament, an Olympic qualifier, was a big eye-opener for the boxing fraternity in the country. The Boxing Federation of India and all the other stakeholders involved in running the sport are currently in the process of finding a fix.
Amidst the doom and gloom surrounding the sport, Nishant Dev is abuzz. Among nine participants from the country in Italy, Nishant was the only pugilist who returned with a good amount of goodwill. The 23-year-old from Haryana came close to challenging for the Olympic quota. Despite putting up a fierce fight, the quota eventually proved to be beyond his reach after he lost in the quarterfinals.
Having come so close, it was a tough pill to swallow for the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist who plies his trade in the 71-kg category. He, however, is holding his head high and entering the next few months with a good dose of optimism.
"It was a very close fight in the quarterfinals. I gave it all but just missed out. However, I'm happy with my overall experience," Nishant, who's presently with his family at home, noted.
Nishant's brave effort does not come as a surprise. He's one of the few young faces to have emerged in recent years and had entered the Italy meet with a fair chance of challenging for the Olympic quota. In the last Asian Games, also an Olympic qualifying event, he had missed out at the same stage. Prior to that, he had captured a bronze at the World Championships.
What has made him a formidable fighter is his attitude towards the sport. Given his inexperience at the elite level, he's mindful of the fact that he has plenty to learn. One can imagine the pain the boxers and the coaching staff must have felt as India suffered a slow death during the latest qualifier, losing one boxer after another.
"It was tough to see my fellow boxers lose. But I don't get drawn into negativity easily. I just kept my focus and concentrated on myself," he said.
India boxing's High Performance Director Bernard Dunne and the other coaches have been one of the key talking points in the last couple of days or so. Dunne and the rest of the coaches' futures remain uncertain as the BFI look to find solutions. "I have not had any issues. I have had support from the word go. I have also learnt quite a bit from them. In fact, we (boxers in the camp) don't discuss such matters," Nishant said, when asked about his experience under the coaches.
It's clear to ascertain that Nishant is just focussed on his boxing. His desire remains undiminished and he's now determined to address the unfinished business of getting the Olympic quota in the final qualifying event, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. "I'm sure that I can qualify. I'll work on whatever I'm lacking at the moment," he declared.
Judging in boxing has always been a highly-debated topic over the years. That is one aspect that boxers should take note of while doing their drills in the training hall. Nishant seems to have gotten some idea of what the judges are looking out for. "The judges are very particular about your body language, your style even during the last few minutes of the bout.
Compared to my rivals, they have better balance in the final rounds. Even though they are as tired as me, they tend to display good body language. The manner I operate, throw punches during latter stages of the bout is vital. I need to improve on that aspect.
"This is something that is in our control, we need to keep up in order to impress the judges. The Italy event was a solid exposure for me. I could gauge where I stand and this will help me going forward."
Nishant is currently taking a much-needed break and looking to ensure that his body recovers properly before he resumes training. The coaches have already sent him a training plan and he's likely to start light practice from next week.