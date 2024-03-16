Medicott retired, Fouaad on new horse

CHENNAI: If Fouaad Mirza qualifies for the Paris Games, he will be astride a new partner. He has taken the difficult decision of retiring his long-term partner in success, Seigneur Medicott, from elite-level sport. “We have retired Medicott,” Mirza told this daily. “He’s going to be doing lower-level events, so missing that key partner. I now have to qualify with the younger generation.” In his stable he has Dajara 4 (his Tokyo reserve) and Mokatoo.

For the record, Mirza, who impressed during his maiden Games at Tokyo, needs some luck to be on the bus to Paris. Astride Medicott when the qualifying process was on last year (the window to collect points was from January 2023 to the end of December), he admitted to a ‘few hiccups’. He fell down during one show while bad luck struck him during another (they cancelled an event in Poland due to rain when he was on form). The 32-year-old is currently the first reserve (there are 65 quota places and he’s 67th on the list). “They will shift us up the ladder if somebody falls out.”

In the meantime, Mirza, whose training base is in Germany, will have to make the Minimum Eligibility Criteria astride both Mokatoo and Dajara 4. “I aim to first make the MERs with Mokatoo before seeking to make it with Dajara 4 by the last week of May,” the two-time Asian Games medallist said. “So we have our work out, I need to meet two MERs at a 4-star short course and one on a four-star long course. In fact, Mokatoo is going next week to get one MER out of the way. With Dajara, I may potentially take some more time as she has been out of the sport for two years.”