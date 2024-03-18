MMSC South India Rally: Triple delight for racer Harkrishan Wadia on eventful day

CHENNAI: On a day filled with drama, Delhi’s Harkrishan Wadia (co-driver Kunal Kashyap, Himachal) of Arka Motorsports emerged champion in the 47th MMSC South India Rally here on Sunday while several leading title contenders retired due to various issues with their vehicles.

Wadia not only topped the round of AVT Gold Cup FIA APRC-Asia Cup but also the season-opener of the Blueband Fmsci Indian National Rally Championship 2024 besides taking the P1 spot in the INRC 2 category for a triple crown.

His main rivals in Asia Cup, SIDVIN-MRF Tyres-sponsored Bengaluru pair of Pragathi Gowda and co-driver Trisha Alonkar failed to finish as they ran out of the fuel. The second spot went to Hyderabad pair of Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Santosh Thomas with Coimbatore’s Ramcharan C (co-driver Jeevarathinam, Bengaluru) of Arka Motorsports completing the podium.

In the national championship, Wadia won the overall and INRC 2 titles as overnight leader Himachal’s Aditya Thakur and co-driver Virender Kashyap were docked a 30-second penalty for late check-in as they stopped to repair