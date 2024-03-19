Post IOA order, WFI primed to regain full control of the sport

CHENNAI: Dissolution of the three-member ad-hoc committee by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday came as a shot in the arm for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with the Paris Olympics only four months ago. It gives the federation freedom to take full control of the sport for the first time since the country's top wrestlers staged a massive protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in January 2023.

The IOA, through its order, stated the decision was taken in line with the move made by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body, last month wherein it lifted the suspension of the national federation. "I thank IOA for coming up with the order with the Olympics round the corner," Sanjay Kumar Singh, WFI president, told this daily.

Sanjay Singh said the WFI has already written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to organise national camps for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next month. "The medallists from the selection trials held jointly by the WFI and ad-hoc panel will be asked to join the camp.

As was decided by the ad-hoc body, men will camp in Sonepat while the women will be held in Patiala. Not many days are left for the Olympics, so the focus will be to give our wrestlers the best possible preparations. If they want foreign exposure trips ahead of the qualifier, then it will also be arranged in coordination with the government," he added.

Notably, multiple World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was the face of the protest against Brij Bhushan, had won 50kg trials and secured bronze in 53kg making her eligible for the camp. Tokyo Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, another prominent face of the protest, however, lost the 65kg trials. The duo, along with the Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, has also been protesting against the election of Sanjay Singh as the WFI chief, labelling him as the close associate of Brij Bhushan.