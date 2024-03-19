Post IOA order, WFI primed to regain full control of the sport

CHENNAI: Dissolution of the three-member ad-hoc committee by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday came as a shot in the arm for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with the Paris Olympics only four months ago. It gives the federation freedom to take full control of the sport for the first time since the country's top wrestlers staged a massive protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in January 2023.
The IOA, through its order, stated the decision was taken in line with the move made by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body, last month wherein it lifted the suspension of the national federation. "I thank IOA for coming up with the order with the Olympics round the corner," Sanjay Kumar Singh, WFI president, told this daily.
Sanjay Singh said the WFI has already written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to organise national camps for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next month. "The medallists from the selection trials held jointly by the WFI and ad-hoc panel will be asked to join the camp.
As was decided by the ad-hoc body, men will camp in Sonepat while the women will be held in Patiala. Not many days are left for the Olympics, so the focus will be to give our wrestlers the best possible preparations. If they want foreign exposure trips ahead of the qualifier, then it will also be arranged in coordination with the government," he added.
Notably, multiple World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was the face of the protest against Brij Bhushan, had won 50kg trials and secured bronze in 53kg making her eligible for the camp. Tokyo Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, another prominent face of the protest, however, lost the 65kg trials. The duo, along with the Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, has also been protesting against the election of Sanjay Singh as the WFI chief, labelling him as the close associate of Brij Bhushan.
Athletes' Commission election
The IOA, in the order, also directed the WFI to conduct elections of the Athletes' Commission. "However, as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a Safeguarding Committee/Officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations and guidelines set forth by the elections of the Athletes' Commission in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines. This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI," read the order.
Speaking on the directive, Sanjay Singh said the elections will be held next month during the proposed Federation Cup. It is learnt that the tournament is scheduled in Chhattisgarh. "The federation will request all senior wrestlers to remain present during the event so that they can elect members of the Athletes' Commission among themselves," a source in the know of things told this daily.
Loan repayment
The IOA also asked the WFI to repay the loan provided to the ad-hoc committee for managing the federation's affairs. The panel remained at the helm twice before and after the WFI election. A three-member committee was formed on December 27 last year by the IOA after the sports ministry said the newly-elected WFI led by Sanjay Singh had flouted the norms. Incidentally, the sports ministry, which had instructed IOA to constitute the panel, has not commented on the recent move so far.
The election was held under the supervision of returning officer, MM Kumar, retired Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court. It is learnt that the WFI was asked in the past to pay for service rendered by the returning officer and his assistant. "The WFI has not received details of the loan procured by the panel from the IOA. Once it gets the details then only the issue can be sorted out," added the source.
Court hearing
Meanwhile, a hearing is also scheduled in the Delhi High Court on April 26 on a writ petition filed by Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian challenging the WFI election. It was only after a hearing on the petition on March 7 that the WFI withdrew its circular to host the selection trials and decided to hold it jointly with the panel. "The matter is subjudice so nothing can be talked about it now but the IOA's order means the WFI can now run the sport independently in the country," signed off the source.