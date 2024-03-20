2 wrestlers from each unit for Athletes’ Commission

The WFI had formed the commission soon after the election with Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt as its chairman. However, a new body will come into existence after the proposed election. “The existing body will automatically get dissolved after the election. The aim is to give every unit an opportunity to send its representatives. This will also make sure wrestlers from across the country will be a part of the commission,” stated the source. The decision, however, could rub a few units including Haryana in a wrong way as a majority of international wrestlers hail from these states but the WFI source believes otherwise. “Most hail from Haryana but if the commission comprises members only from there, then who will raise issues of grapplers from other states. The WFI’s decision will give equal opportunities to wrestlers from the other parts of the country.”

According to the criteria uploaded by the WFI on its website, a candidate must be 18 years old and he/she should not be sanctioned for doping, disciplinary charge or for any violation against the integrity of sports during their career. Besides, the candidate must have participated in any Asian Championship, World Championship, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games in the previous 6 years. Two of the seven members should be women.

The representatives sent by the state units will elect the members of the commission through secret ballot papers. The tenure of the commission will be two years and can be renewed. The chairman will then be elected by the members of the commission. The chairman is entitled to the same rights and obligations like the other elected executive members of WFI.