Arrest of Naxalites forces WFI to move Federation Cup out of Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: Arrest of Naxalites and their supporters from Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh has forced the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to change the venue of the Federation Cup. The WFI was also supposed to conduct the all-important election of the Athletes' Commission during the tournament which is scheduled on April 24 and 25. It is learnt that the event has now been moved to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament, first to be organised by the WFI after the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday, is not only expected to see participation from grapplers from all state units but also attendance of top wrestlers including Olympians who are interested in contesting for a place in the Athletes' Commission.

"The district magistrate of Jashpur district urged the WFI to move out the event in the wake of the recent arrest," a source in the know of things told this daily. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh police had carried out a joint operation on March 13 and arrested six accused, including Maoist cadres.

It was reported that the accused were residing in a poultry farm disguising themselves as labourers. Those arrested included Tunesh Lakra alias Ravi and Ram Lakra, both members of the banned outfit — Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP — a CPI (Maoist) splinter group). The arrest was made in Karma village under the Narayanpura police station limits of Jashpur.

The news reports also claimed that a total of 31 cases related to loot, dacoity, and abduction are pending against the accused in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh and other adjoining areas of Jharkhand.