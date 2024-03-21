Arrest of Naxalites forces WFI to move Federation Cup out of Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: Arrest of Naxalites and their supporters from Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh has forced the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to change the venue of the Federation Cup. The WFI was also supposed to conduct the all-important election of the Athletes' Commission during the tournament which is scheduled on April 24 and 25. It is learnt that the event has now been moved to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The tournament, first to be organised by the WFI after the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday, is not only expected to see participation from grapplers from all state units but also attendance of top wrestlers including Olympians who are interested in contesting for a place in the Athletes' Commission.
"The district magistrate of Jashpur district urged the WFI to move out the event in the wake of the recent arrest," a source in the know of things told this daily. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh police had carried out a joint operation on March 13 and arrested six accused, including Maoist cadres.
It was reported that the accused were residing in a poultry farm disguising themselves as labourers. Those arrested included Tunesh Lakra alias Ravi and Ram Lakra, both members of the banned outfit — Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP — a CPI (Maoist) splinter group). The arrest was made in Karma village under the Narayanpura police station limits of Jashpur.
The news reports also claimed that a total of 31 cases related to loot, dacoity, and abduction are pending against the accused in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh and other adjoining areas of Jharkhand.
"The federation wanted to organise the event in the tribal-dominated area in its bid to promote wrestling in such places but unfortunately it has to change the decision. Maybe in future when everything is all right, other tournaments could be held in Chhattisgarh," added the source.
Besides, the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7, were also cited as one of the reasons. "The tournament is scheduled for April 24 and 25 while the second-phase polling is on April 26. So it is also a reason but the primary concern is the arrest of the Naxalites," said the source.
Women's camp may be moved out of Patiala
Meanwhile, the WFI is also gearing to organise national camps for the top four wrestlers (in each weight category) of the selection trials held recently to pick up the national teams for Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled next month. The ad-hoc committee, which was managing the day-to-day affairs of the WFI, had organised camps for men and women wrestlers in Sonepat and Patiala respectively. However, the WFI may change the camp venue for women wrestlers.
It is learnt that the federation has suggested Gandhinagar as the first option. "In the past as well, Gandhinagar was suggested as an option. This time the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been urged to hold the women's camp in Gandhinagar. Bhopal and Patiala are other options. The men's camp, however, will continue in Sonepat. The camp will start on March 27 if the suggestion is accepted," a WFI source told this daily.