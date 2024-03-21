WFI to seek two names from each state unit for Athletes' Commission election

CHENNAI: In its bid to comply with instructions first received from United World Wrestling (UWW) and then the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to conduct elections for the Athletes' Commission during the Federation Cup scheduled in Chhattisgarh next month. As per the proposal, the tournament is slated for April 24 and 25. A circular in this regard is expected to be released in a day or two. The elections for the Athletes' Commission are expected to be conducted on the first day of the event.

The UWW, while lifting the suspension of the WFI last month, had asked the federation to reconvene the elections of its Athletes' Commission not later than July 1, 2024. The IOA issued the same instructions on Monday while dissolving its ad-hoc committee formed to run the sport after WFI's suspension soon after its election in December last year.

"The affiliated state units will be directed to send two names — one male and one female wrestler — for the election. The last date for submitting these names and entries for the Federation Cup will be the same," a source in the know of things told this daily. Apart from asking the state units, the WFI will also inform the UWW, IOA and sports ministry about the move, added the source.

The WFI had formed the commission soon after the election with Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt as its chairman. However, a new body will come into existence after the proposed election. "The existing body will automatically get dissolved after the election. The aim is to give every unit an opportunity to send its representatives. This will also make sure wrestlers from across the country will be a part of the commission," stated the source.

The decision, however, could rub a few units including Haryana in a wrong way as a majority of international wrestlers hail from these states but the WFI source believes otherwise. "Most of the wrestlers hail from Haryana but if the commission comprises members only from there, then who will raise issues of grapplers from other states. The WFI's decision will give equal opportunities to wrestlers from the other parts of the country."

According to the criteria uploaded by the WFI on its website, a candidate must be 18 years old and he/she should not be sanctioned for doping, disciplinary charge or for any violation against the integrity of sports during their career. Besides, the candidate must have participated in any Asian Championship, World Championship, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games in the previous 6 years. Two of the seven members should be women as per the eligibility criteria.

The representatives sent by the state units will elect the members of the commission through secret ballot papers. The tenure of the commission will be two years and can be renewed. The chairman will then be elected by the members of the commission. The chairman can attend the executive committee meeting and is entitled to the same rights and obligations as the other elected executive members of WFI.

