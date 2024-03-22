Calicut crowned Prime Volleyball League champs

CHENNAI: Calicut Heroes stunned the Delhi Toofans in the final of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, picking a 15-13, 15-10, 13-15, 15-12 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday to lift their maiden trophy.

Delhi defence began well, cancelling out Calicut’s aggressive attacks. Lazar Dodic and Santhosh showcased their attacking prowess, but a series of serve errors from Delhi allowed Calicut to cover the deficit. In the fourth set, Jerome Vinith cancelled out Delhi’s defence and Calicut picked up a mammoth win.

