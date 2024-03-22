Mission Paris: IOA puts athletes-first approach

CHENNAI: What seems like a radical step towards athletes-first approach, the Indian Olympic Association has announced an Olympic and multiple World Championships medallist as chef de mission. Deviating from the norm, the IOA has announced MC Mary Kom, London Olympic bronze medallist, as the chef de mission for the Paris Olympic Games. Mary Kom will be assisted by Shiva Keshavan, six-time Winter Olympian at the July 26-August 11 Games.
The IOA has chosen a blend of experience, expertise and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage. The IOA, again deviating from the usual, has announced the flag bearer well in advance. The honour would be table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal’s, who will be at his fifth Olympics. Keeping in mind his contribution to Indian sports, the IOA Athletes Commission vice chairperson has already qualified for the Olympics. Another Olympic and World Championships medallist in shooting, Gagan Narang, will oversee the preparations at the shooting venue, Chateauroux. According to IOA, Narang is a respected figure in Indian sports and “his meticulous approach and understanding of athletes’ needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters.”
Apart from the athletes, the name that seems to have come as a welcome surprise is that of country’s top sports medicine specialist and a joint orthopaedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala, who has been treating almost all star sportspersons, has been appointed as the Chief Medical Officer.
The IOA president, PT Usha, said, “We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud.”