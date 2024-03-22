Mission Paris: IOA puts athletes-first approach

CHENNAI: What seems like a radical step towards athletes-first approach, the Indian Olympic Association has announced an Olympic and multiple World Championships medallist as chef de mission. Deviating from the norm, the IOA has announced MC Mary Kom, London Olympic bronze medallist, as the chef de mission for the Paris Olympic Games. Mary Kom will be assisted by Shiva Keshavan, six-time Winter Olympian at the July 26-August 11 Games.

The IOA has chosen a blend of experience, expertise and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage. The IOA, again deviating from the usual, has announced the flag bearer well in advance. The honour would be table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal’s, who will be at his fifth Olympics. Keeping in mind his contribution to Indian sports, the IOA Athletes Commission vice chairperson has already qualified for the Olympics. Another Olympic and World Championships medallist in shooting, Gagan Narang, will oversee the preparations at the shooting venue, Chateauroux. According to IOA, Narang is a respected figure in Indian sports and “his meticulous approach and understanding of athletes’ needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters.”