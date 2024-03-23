Malaysia declining to host Commonwealth Games threatens its existence

CHENNAI : Malaysia has declined to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026, despite the Commonwealth Games Federation’s offer to contribute 100 million pounds towards the expenditure. This is the second time a country has said no to the Games after Victoria, which pulled out because of spiraling costs. Last time Birmingham stepped in after Durban backed out.

In a major setback to the already stressed Games, the Malaysian government on Friday said that it would not be able to host the Games because of limited time. Government spokesperson and communications minister Fahmi Fadzil reportedly said, “If we had a longer time, we would definitely do it, but because there’s such a short time, we definitely can’t do it. When we assessed the viability of hosting the Games, the length of time needed and the cost was seen to be particularly prohibitive.”

With the latest withdrawal, there is a possibility that the Games may not be held for the first time since the World War 2. This brings into focus the declining popularity of the Games. About 70 countries participate in the quadrennial event of the Commonwealth — colonies ruled by England. Over the years, the cost of hosting the Games and one-sided events had proven a burden.

India, which hosted the CWG in 2010, was not interested to organise the Games this time. If officials are to be believed the CGF had sent feelers to India as well. Even the government apparently is not interested in hosting CWG as it is focused on bidding successfully for the Olympics in 2036. India would want to come out of that colonial mindset and concentrate on bigger challenges.

In this modern nationalistic environment, the Games itself has lost relevance, especially due to its colonial origins. Though it’s expensive, when it comes to Olympics the enormity of the Games overshadows a lot of other economic and financial issues. Yet there have been occasions when hosts like Sydney, Athens and Rio de Janeiro felt the pinch. Sydney Olympic Park was torn between legacy and sustainability. Athens had its economic downturn after the Olympics. Same in Brazil. Another issue is the cost and sustainability of the Games.