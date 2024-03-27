No clarity on WFI’s proposed national camp yet

CHENNAI : A few days after the selection trials to pick the teams for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier were held (March 10 and 11), the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had expressed its intention to commence national camps for top-four wrestlers. It was decided to start the camp on March 27.

A proposal in this regard was also sent to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). However, the federation are yet to receive a response from the SAI.

The Asian Championships is scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 11 to 16 while the Olympic Qualifier is from April 19 to 21 in the same city. So far, only one Indian wrestler, Antim Panghal (53kg), has earned the Paris Olympics quota with the remaining 17 up for grabs in the remaining two qualifiers. The second one — World OG Qualifier — is slated from May 9 to 12 in Istanbul, Turkiye.

“No communication yet from the SAI on national camp. The camp might get delayed now as even an approval tomorrow (Wednesday) means wrestlers could take at least a couple of days to join,” a source in the know of things told this daily.

The WFI has proposed to hold the men’s (freestyle and Greco-Roman) camp in Sonepat and has given three options for the women’s camp — Gandhinagar, Bhopal and Patiala with the first venue being the priority. Notably, the ad-hoc committee, which was managing affairs of the WFI, too started the camp with venues being Sonepat and Patiala for men and women respectively.

“The top finishers from the trials wanted to prepare in foreign countries. More than half-a-dozen of them even sent their proposals in this regard to the authorities concerned. But camp is necessary for others who finished with silver and bronze medals,” added the source.

Bajrang’s proposal gets nod

Meanwhile, a proposal of Bajrang Punia was accepted by the Mission Olympic Cell during its meeting. Bajrang sought financial assistance and an extension of service of his strength and conditioning expert Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan till the end of May 2024, when final selection trials for the Olympics will take place.