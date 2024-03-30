Sindhu loses marathon match

CHENNAI: It was a gripping tie that triggered plenty of emotions. PV Sindhu was pushed to the limits and her warrior spirit, which has helped her cross many hurdles in the past, was evident in her play. The match went the distance (1 hour, 17 minutes) but in the end, it was not enough for Sindhu.

Facing Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters on Friday, Sindhu slammed her racquet on the court in disgust as she failed to retrieve a shot from her rival at the end of the match. That was telling as she was probably upset with herself after failing to capitalise on her early advantage in the deciding game. That proved to be costly as Supanida clawed back into the contest before going on to seal the deal. Sindhu lost 26-24, 17-21, 20-22.

Things were going according to Sindhu’s script early on in the final game. She was playing with confidence, mixing her shots well and forcing her opponent to make mistakes. Patient and willing to engage in rallies, Sindhu was doing enough to maintain the gap. Attacking her backhand and going toe-to-toe in front of the net, the double Olympic gold medallist was in charge.

However, a bit of fortune favoured Supanida (two shots came off net giving no chance to Sindhu). And the Thai World No 17 shuttler capitalised further to close the gap in no time. Even though the Indian (World No 11) entered the mid-game break with a slender lead (11-9), it was a different story after the break. Earlier, Sindhu had fought bravely to save multiple game points and clinch the opening game.

Meanwhile, N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy won 14-21, 21-11, 21-17 against Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati to enter the mixed doubles semifinals.