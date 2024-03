CHENNAI: As the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) could not obtain consensus from its secretary Prem Chand Lochab to hold an annual general meeting, it organised a special general meeting on Friday and made a few important amendments to the constitution. According to the constitution, president can call a special general meeting anytime. It was held on the sidelines of the ongoing U-15 and U-20 national championships in Noida.

Neither Lochab nor senior vice president Devender Kadyan — the two members from another faction who won the elections — attend the meeting. Kadyan contested as an executive member of the Assam unit but the state body was apparently not recognised by the WFI. The remaining 13 posts were won by the faction, which had the backing of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Incidentally, Karan, son of Brij Bhushan, who is president of the Uttar Pradesh unit, too didn’t attend the meeting. Incumbent WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh and the UP association secretary represented the state. During the meeting, the WFI decided to arrange funds for its functioning, hosting national camps and sending teams abroad if the sports ministry doesn’t consider its request to revoke the suspension of the federation.