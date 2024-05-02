Wrestlers attack coach, Chhatrasal stadium vacated

CHENNAI: Hours after a coach was allegedly hit with a heavy piece of wood (a kitchen utensil used to prepare badam ragda, a protein shake) while he was asleep in his room along with his son at the iconic Chhatrasal Stadium, the Delhi government has asked the trainee wrestlers to vacate the hostel on Wednesday. Wrestlers use the said piece of wood or pestle to crush and grind almonds to prepare the energy drink for them. Sources told this daily that a disgruntled trainee wrestler against whom the coach had lodged a protest attacked the latter on Tuesday night.

“All the trainee wrestlers have been asked to leave the hostel with immediate effect,” a source in the know of the development told this daily. However, three wrestlers, who are scheduled to compete in the World Olympic Games Qualifier later this month, have been allowed to stay at their respective rooms and continue their preparations for the last qualifying event. The three wrestlers are Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg).

“The coach received 40 stitches as he sustained severe injuries in his head. He also sustained facial injuries,” added the source. But it could not be ascertained whether an FIR was registered against the accused. Notably, in 2021, the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested for allegedly being involved in the death of a wrestler at the stadium. He is currently lodged in the jail.