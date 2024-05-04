Google Doodle pays tribute to Hamida Banu, India's first woman wrestler

The name Hamida Banu is probably unheard of to our new generation but in the world of sports, she stands out as the first woman wrestler in India. On Saturday, Google paid tribute to her through a doodle illustrated by Bangalore-based artist Divya Negi. The artist depicts the wrestler in a pink, polka-dotted ensemble, holding her hands in a fighting position and surrounded by flora and fauna.

Diving more into the date's significance, it was on this day in 1954 when Hamida Banu defeated famed wrestler Baba Pahalwan in just one minute and 34 seconds. Additionally, this also serves as a reminder of a female's entry into a sport that was dominated by males in the 1940s and 50s.

Also known as the 'Amazon of Aligarh,' Hamida Banu was born into a family of wrestlers near Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh in the 1900s. Despite the consistent discouragement of women’s participation in athletics, she fearlessly pursued her passion for wrestling. She challenged male wrestlers openly, even offering her hand in marriage to the first to defeat her.

Banu’s triumphs echoed across newspapers wherein her feats, physical stature and dietary habits were reported widely. Her career even extended into the international arena, where she won against a Russian woman wrestler Vera Chistilin in less than two minutes.

"Hamida Banu was a trailblazer of her time, and her fearlessness is remembered throughout India and across the world. Outside of her sporting accomplishments, she will always be celebrated for staying true to herself," read Google's note.

Banu passed away in 1986. Reports say that she faced poverty in her later years, and had tried to make a living for herself by selling milk, dairy products, and homemade cookies.