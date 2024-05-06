Record relay: Men and women's teams secure Oly qualification in 4*400m

CHENNAI: Things did not begin the way India had envisioned at the World Athletics Relay in the Bahamas. The first day had a heartbreak when one of the quartet in the men's 4x400m runner had to pull out due to cramps. No time was recorded. That meant it was left for the final day to ensure they don't miss out on a spot at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday. The top 14 in seven heats qualify for the Olympics. Remaining two slots will be reserved for the WA top list that closes on June 30, the last day of qualification window.

The surprise pack, however, was the qualification of the women's team in 4x400m. The Athletics Federation of India had been saying that the women's team is a work in progress but the quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, and Subha Venkatesan managed a second finish with a modest timing of 3:29.35s. They finished behind Jamaica and were helped by a German mix-up.

For India, the focus was on the men's team because of their stunning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year. The team had created quite a sensation by clocking the best time by an Indian quarter and also setting an Asian record with a timing of 2:59.05s and finishing fifth in the final.