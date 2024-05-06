Record relay: Men and women's teams secure Oly qualification in 4*400m

CHENNAI: Things did not begin the way India had envisioned at the World Athletics Relay in the Bahamas. The first day had a heartbreak when one of the quartet in the men's 4x400m runner had to pull out due to cramps. No time was recorded. That meant it was left for the final day to ensure they don't miss out on a spot at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday. The top 14 in seven heats qualify for the Olympics. Remaining two slots will be reserved for the WA top list that closes on June 30, the last day of qualification window.
The surprise pack, however, was the qualification of the women's team in 4x400m. The Athletics Federation of India had been saying that the women's team is a work in progress but the quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, and Subha Venkatesan managed a second finish with a modest timing of 3:29.35s. They finished behind Jamaica and were helped by a German mix-up.
For India, the focus was on the men's team because of their stunning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year. The team had created quite a sensation by clocking the best time by an Indian quarter and also setting an Asian record with a timing of 2:59.05s and finishing fifth in the final.
Injured Rajesh Ramesh's slot was filled by veteran Arokiya Rajeev who joined Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Ajmal in the seven-team heats. The United States, who were disqualified on Saturday, was clubbed with India in Heat One along with Mexico, Bahamas, Qatar and Kenya. The Dominican Republic did not start. Qatar did not finish and Mexico, Kenya and Bahamas finished below India, who clocked season's best of 3:03.23s. Even for the US, 2:59.95 was an SB.
"The results were on expected lines," said Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla, adding India would have anyway qualified based on their world championships performance last year. "The men's team ran very well. We finished behind the US. Otherwise we would have finished on top." He felt that the result assumes significance because as top two finishers in the heat they have ensured Paris tickets. "This also shows that we are within striking distance in the world," he told this daily from the Bahamas. "We are among the top and if everything goes off well on a good day with good baton exchange and running we can win a medal." He said that they were not worried after Rajesh Ramesh was injured. "We had a substitute," he said.
"The whole idea is to get good exposure for the men's team," said Sumariwalla. "They should get good competition and feel of the event. Even the US clocked 2:29.95s. We have enough time, about two and half months, to improve and we will definitely do well." The AFI chief however said he was disappointed that the team did not qualify for the final. Only the top two teams from four heats on Saturday were eligible to run in the final.
Sumariwalla still thinks that the women's team is still a work in progress. "Good thing is that they qualified," he said. "We are still working on the women's team. The timing was modest and now with more time we will definitely improve." He also said that they have not fixed the final four runners as of now either. "The two runners — Subha Venkatesan and Jyothika Sri — are more or less fixed, but the other two places can be filled by the best runners, which we identify later closer to the Games," he said. "Rupal, Aishwarya (Mishra), Vithya Ramraj and MR Poovamma are also getting back into form. We will see."
As for mixed, the AFI chief said that they would look to qualify at Asian meet (relays) later this month. "I am sure we will qualify through timing and go to Paris," he said.