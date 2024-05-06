Sleep therapist, recovery room and air coolers, inside India's plan to take care of athletes at Olympics

MUMBAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have made elaborate plans to take a battery of support staff including a sleep therapist and a small army of physiotherapists to help the Indian contingent at the Paris Games. Unlike in the previous Games, they will also get a full-fledged recovery room.

The advantages include cryotherapy chambers and ice baths to help athletes recover faster in their quest for Olympic glory.

"This year," Dinshaw Pardiwala, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the delegation, said, "the IOA took the decision to have a proper medical team like some of the bigger squads (Germany, US and Japan). What used to happen is our physiotherapists used to be there, we did have a physician who would help with services there but we didn't have a full (medical) team. Whenever somebody had an injury, they would do an MRI and contact me here. But it's difficult to do it online. When reputations and medals are at stake, time and effort need to be invested into it."

The recovery room, a first-of-its-kind as far as the Indian contingent is concerned, will be equipped with everything an athlete will need. "When you are doing high-level sports, you require a full support system," Pardiwala, who has mended the bones of almost every medal-winning Indian Olympian in the 21st century, says. "Although the Olympic Village has a polyclinic and some physiotherapy services, it's difficult when you have 10000 athletes and 12 ice baths."