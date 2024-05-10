Harmanpreet & Co gain valuable insights

CHENNAI: When India's five T20I match tour of Bangladesh was announced, the bugle for preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup was officially blown. After three white-ball series losses on home soil since taking over as head coach, albeit against better-ranked teams, Amol Muzumdar had to let bygones be bygones and start fresh after another successful season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in March.

One of the lessons from the WPL was even seen in a way the squad was selected for the tour. Muzumdar had mentioned creating a pool of players from the franchise league, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur had spoken about how players who want to make it to the World Cup squad can use performances in WPL as a launch pad. On the back of their outing in the WPL, Sajeevan Sajana and Asha Sobhana got their maiden call-ups for the national side, while in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha got the opportunity to make her comeback. Radha Yadav, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup in 2023, also found a place in the squad. All of these players had exceptional outings with their respective franchises in the sophomore season and were rewarded for their consistency.

Once the series started, the players repaid this trust with some eye-catching performances, thereby helping the team win 5-0. Radha Yadav was at her best as she bagged 10 wickets in the series and won the Player of the Series award. The inclusion of the likes of Yadav, Asha and Shreyanka Patil meant that India did not have to use part-time spinners like Shafali Verma and Kaur herself as they did in the previous tour of Bangladesh. There was enough bowling depth for Kaur to use against the hosts and it felt like a step closer to having a role clarity for players. In the pace department, alongside Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar, young Titas Sadhu also got a taste of the challenge of foreign conditions.