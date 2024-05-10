Need to improve fitness and tactics to beat the Chinese more often: giant slayer Manika Batra

NEW DELHI: Manika Batra could not be more thrilled about bossing the World No.2 from China earlier this week but to beat the top-10 players more often, the Indian table tennis trailblazer knows she needs to do more on the tactical and fitness front.

After becoming the first Indian female to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Smash (top tier events organised by World Table Tennis), the 28-year-old doesn't want to sit on her laurels and her focus is firmly fixed on the Paris Olympics in July-August.

The Delhi-born player shocked Wang Manyu, the 2021 World Champion in women's singles and member of the Olympic gold-winning Chinese team at the Tokyo Olympics, before blanking 14th-ranked Nina Mittelham from Germany to make it a special week in Saudi Arabia.

The loss in the quarterfinals came against fifth-ranked Hina Hayata, an opponent Batra has beaten before, but on Thursday the Japanese was better prepared for the challenge.

Speaking to PTI after a successful run in Saudi Arabia, Batra said playing against the best over one week has given her a good idea of where she needs to improve ahead of Paris Olympics.

"So first of all I am really happy. Maza aa gaya usko hara ke (I had a lot of fun beating her)," said a beaming Batra, who had lost badly to Wang Manyu at the Macau World Cup last month.

Specific planning with coach Aman Balgu after that defeat paved the way for a landmark victory.

"After Macau, I sat with my coach, I was really emotional at that time because I told him that something is going wrong and we really have to work on a few things. After that, we had a few 10-12 days intense sessions which really helped me in this tournament. Not only against Wang, but against the other two players as well," said the Indian, who is managed by IOS Sports and Entertainment.

Batra, who plays with long pimples on the backhand, is known for twiddling the racket in the middle of a point but of late she has made a conscious effort to not do that excessively.