Wrestler Nisha qualifies for Paris Olympics

CHENNAI: Nisha Dahiya on Friday became the fifth Indian woman wrestler to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old wrestler from Haryana entered the final of the 68kg weight category in the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkey thus securing the quota. She defeated Alexandra N Anghel of Romania 8-4 in the semifinal.

Nisha began her campaign with a 3-0 win over Alina Shauchuk (Individual Neutral Athletes) in the pre-quarterfinals. In the quarterfinal, she defeated Adela Hanzlickova of Czechia 7-4. Nisha finished fifth in the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, last month.

The 2021 Under-23 World Championships silver medallist missed the Tokyo Olympics berth by a whisker when she finished third in the Asian Qualifier in 2021. Only the finalists were given the quota. She then finished seventh in the World Qualifier to miss out on a chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mansi, another Indian woman wrestler in the fray, however, lost her first bout in the pre-quarterfinals. She lost the bout to Veranika Ivanova (Individual Neutral Athletes) by fall as the contest got over in 25 seconds. Veranika then won the quarterfinal but lost the semifinal to Kriszta Tunde Incze of Romania. The loss ended Mansi’s hope of making it to the play-off through repechage round.