Pistol shooters Esha and Anish top OST T3 finals

BHOPAL: Esha Singh and Anish Bhanwala dominated the proceedings on Sunday to claim top honours in their respective events in the Olympic Selection Trial (OST T3).

Esha was simply unstoppable in the women’s 25m pistol as she shot 43 in the finals of the OST T3. That tally is a point more than the existing world record. However, it doesn’t count as trials are not taken into consideration by ISSF, the governing body that maintains such records.

Manu Bhaker finished second with a tally of 40. Rhythm Sangwan finished third. Anish, meanwhile, seems to be shooting with plenty of confidence at the moment as he also put up a dominant show in the men’s rapid fire pistol. He bossed the five-man finals field with three perfect series of five-hits to begin the eight series final. He eventually missed just four to finish with 36 hits to finish as topper.