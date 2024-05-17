Indian boxer in danger of losing Olympic quota

CHENNAI: Indian boxing is in danger of losing an Olympic quota spot. One of the quota earners is allegedly facing sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) due to a whereabouts violation, which has led to the predicament.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the governing body of the sport in the country, has been grappling for some time to remedy the situation.

The issue had first come to light after the Asian Games. The whereabouts period under scrutiny is reportedly from April 2022 to March 2023.

Vidushpat Singhania, a sports lawyer who is representing the said pugilist, said the hearing is on at the moment. "The hearing is going on in alleged whereabout violation with the International Testing Agency and sanctions, if any," he said.

There is a possibility that the boxer's legal team might get into discussions with WADA. It goes without saying that the country's quota count could go down to three if the matter is not resolved on time.

The coach of the boxer in question is naturally disappointed and feels that her case could have been handled better. "I feel her case could have been handled better. The people in charge didn't pay attention then. It's a big disappointment," the coach said.

"Everyone should be self-independent. The boxer also should have remained mindful about that issue. It's a big blow, as we had put our tears and sweat for years to come close to the Olympics," he added.

The BFI could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

A month or so ago, an official had acknowledged the issue and said the federation's legal team was looking to find a solution.

India have four quotas (all women) as of now.

The country's boxers will look to add to that tally during the upcoming 2nd World Olympic Qualifying event in Bangkok, Thailand, which is scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 2. That will be the last opportunity for Indians to qualify for the Paris Games.