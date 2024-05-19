Simone Biles shines in return while Gabby Douglas scratches after a shaky start at the US Classic

HARTFORD, Conn.: Simone Biles certainly looks ready for Paris with more than two months to go before the Olympic games begin.

The gymnastics superstar began her bid for a third Olympic team looking as dominant as ever at the US Classic on Saturday, posting an all-around score of 59.500, nearly two points clear of runner-up Shilese Jones.

The 27-year-old Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, recorded the highest score on vault and floor exercise and came in second on uneven bars and balance beam in her 2024 debut.

“I was just happy to be back out there, get through those nerves again, feel that adrenaline,” Biles said. “I can’t really complain how the first meet back was.”

She did a handful of her signature skills, including hitting the Yurchenko double pike on vault and a tumbling pass that ends with a triple-twisting double-flip.

Biles completed the vault — which requires her to clasp her hands to her knees while she flips backward twice — with coach Laurent Landi watching from the side. Landi had been standing on the podium to spot Biles during previous attempts, a decision that cost her a half-point neutral deduction.

While Biles wasn’t perfect — she took a couple of big steps back on her vault dismount and got so much air on the triple-double that she landed out of bounds — her mixture of difficulty and precision remains the standard in the sport.

Biles is a virtual lock to make the five-woman US Olympic team should she stay healthy. The big question that needs to be answered over the next six weeks is who will join her in France.

Jones was brilliant on bars and steady everywhere else and should head to the US Championships later this month and the Olympic Trials in late June with confidence.