Shooting coach, it's personal

CHENNAI: "When I see him (her coach Jaspal Rana) around, I get courage," Manu Bhaker, one of the most decorated shooters in recent times, said. Rana, a former multiple Asian Games gold medallist, was walking bare-footed on the lawns of a plush heritage hotel in Bhopal. Even though she was not wielding a gun or at the shooting range, he was still keeping a close watch on his ward.

At the sprawling MP Shooting Academy, other personal coaches too were guiding their wards. Deepali Deshpande, one of Jaspal’s peers, was there as well. So was former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ronak Pandit, who is also a national coach. Some may not have envious CVs but they are coaches nevertheless. Take the case of Abhishek Rana who has been training Sarabjot Singh since the time Singh was an adolescent. Joydeep Karmakar, who finished fourth at the London Olympics, too spoke on this.

Personal coaches are not just a fad in shooting anymore, it's become a necessity. It's what the sport demands. Shooters are usually considered recluses; athletes who prefer privacy and revel in their solitude. Naturally, they are more comfortable with their coaches with whom they share a close bond.

Even when shooters are abroad or in a national camp, that invisible hand of the coach would always remain over their heads. With the sport evolving and the number of shooters swelling exponentially, there has been a growth in demand for coaches too. Over the years, they have become an integral part of a shooter's arsenal.

Yet, there have been instances when personal coaches and national coaches drift apart. There have been instances of tiffs, ego clashes and one-upmanship. There have been rivalries, both open and behind the scenes. Sometimes, it has turned nasty too.