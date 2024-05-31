Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura; Vaishali leads women's section

Indian grandmaster Praggnanandhaa lost to Hikaru Nakamura of the USA in the Norway Chess 2024.

Hikaru Nakamura displayed masterful preparation against Praggnanandhaa, who sacrificed a knight in a desperate bid to save the game. Nakamura, having anticipated this very sacrifice, played flawlessly and secured a convincing victory.

Hikaru Nakamura of the USA currently leads the men's section with 7 points, followed by Alireza with 6.5 points. Carlsen sits in third place with 6 points, while Praggnanandhaa, after his loss to Nakamura, holds the fourth position with 5.5 points.

Carlsen wins

Fabiano Caruana had a golden opportunity to close the rating gap with Magnus Carlsen to just four points, but the game, initially calm, took a dramatic turn in the endgame. Carlsen capitalized on a small advantage, ultimately clinching the win when Caruana blundered with only seconds left on his clock