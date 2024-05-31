Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura; Vaishali leads women's section

Indian grandmaster Praggnanandhaa lost to Hikaru Nakamura of the USA in the Norway Chess 2024.
Hikaru Nakamura displayed masterful preparation against Praggnanandhaa, who sacrificed a knight in a desperate bid to save the game. Nakamura, having anticipated this very sacrifice, played flawlessly and secured a convincing victory.
Hikaru Nakamura of the USA currently leads the men's section with 7 points, followed by Alireza with 6.5 points. Carlsen sits in third place with 6 points, while Praggnanandhaa, after his loss to Nakamura, holds the fourth position with 5.5 points.
Carlsen wins
Fabiano Caruana had a golden opportunity to close the rating gap with Magnus Carlsen to just four points, but the game, initially calm, took a dramatic turn in the endgame. Carlsen capitalized on a small advantage, ultimately clinching the win when Caruana blundered with only seconds left on his clock
Vaishali dominates
In the women's section, Vaishali Rameshbabu continued her dominant performance by defeating the legendary Pia Cramling, extending her lead to 2.5 points over Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk.
Muzychuk won her game against Humpy Koneru, while the match between Lie Tengjie and Ju Wenjun ended in a draw. Ju Wenjun triumphed in the fourth Armageddon tiebreak of the tournament, securing second place ahead of the rest day.