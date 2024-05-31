'Surprised' to be India's flagbearer at Paris Olympics says Sharath

CHENNAI: Veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal, preparing to participate in his fifth Olympics in Paris, said he was "pretty surprised" at being named India's flagbearer at the Games ahead of the likes of Neeraj Chopra. The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to honor the Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist in March 2023 had met with criticism from the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association.

"Yes, I was pretty much surprised at first. When I was the flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games, there was immense joy and so much of pride," the 41-year-old said during an online media interaction. "When it was announced first, it was a bit hard to believe because there are people like Neeraj Chopra who have won medals at the Olympics or who are expected to win... Beyond all of them, they thought about me. I do understand the thing behind that because of the timing of events for athletes. For me personally, getting there as a five-time Olympian, it really recognises the toil I have done over the years not just for myself but also for the table tennis fraternity," he added.

Ahead of the Olympics where both men's and women's teams will represent the sport for the first time, Kamal voiced his hope about this being India's golden opportunity to bag the medal in the event. "This is the first time we qualified for team events both men and women, and it's the right kind of boost for us. There is also the doubles rubber in the team in which Indian is very strong. Hopefully, in the team events... we are keeping our fingers crossed," Kamal said.