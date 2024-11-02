Jeppiaar School beat St Bede’s for top prize in U-19 inter-school tournament in Chennai

CHENNAI: Khush Bardia’s 69 and B Siddharth’s unbeaten 45 helped Jeppiaar Matriculation School to beat St Bede’s AIHSS by five wickets in the final of the Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament played at Wahe Guru ‘A’ grounds.

Brief scores: St Bede’s 229 in 49.3 ovs (D Shailesh Dev 37, V Shavin 30, S Srivatsan 37, Shane Francis 51, Benny Hinn 41; Aradhya Gupta 5/48, V Dharma Sastra Rao 3/47) lost to Jeppiaar Matric 231/5 in 46.5 ovs (S Varun 35, Khush Bardia 69, CK Vishal 34, B Siddharth 45 n.o). Player of the Final: Aradhya Gupta.

Sruthika shines

Sruthika Vijayalakshmi of Vikas Mantra School won the girls’ U-11 event of the FIITJEE Global school-RV Chess Academy 1st Tamil Nadu State level children chess tournament. The event had 319 participants from various parts of Tamil Nadu including 29 international-rated players and many state-level players.

Winners: U-8: Open: Anish SP (Alwin Memorial Public School). Girls: Siena H (Velammal School, Medavakkam). U-11: Open: Saicharan Srinivasan (San Academy). Girls: Sruthika Vijayalakshmi (Vikas Mantra School). U-14: Open: Sharath TS (GK Chetty Vivekananda). Girls: Leena Hasini J (Grace International School). U-17: Open: Hariharan J (Pachaiyappa’s School). Girls: Advika Satish Pillai (National Public School).

Sai Kishore to lead TN

Tamil Nadu will be strengthened with the return of R Sai Kishore as he will be leading the state side in the Ranji Trophy against Assam to be played at Guwahati from November 6. Sai Kishore missed the previous two matches against Delhi and Chhattisgarh as he was away on national duty.

Team: R Sai Kishore (c), N Jagadeesan (vc), Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, M Siddharth, S Mohamed Ali, S Lakshay Jain, CV Achyuth, RD Pranav Ragavendra.

CFC lose to Punjab

Wilmar Jordan Gil scored twice but Chennaiyin FC’s unbeaten away streak in the Indian Super League came to an end on Thursday. Chennaiyin lost 2-3 against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.