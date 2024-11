Abhinav set to lead TN U-19 cricket team in Cooch Behar Trophy match

CHENNAI: Abhinav K will lead the Tamil Nadu Under-19 cricket team in the Cooch Behar Trophy match against Punjab to be held at Mohali from November 6 to 9. Team: Abhinav K (c), Shrenik S (wk) & (vc), Akshay Rajendra Sarangdhar, Kiran Karthikeyan, Jayant RK, Nawin LR, Hari K Pandya, Prakashraj S, Hemchudeshan J, Pravin R, Sandeep B, Kishore BK, Deepesh D, Sachin B, Alfred Jacob D, Jones A.

Sabharinath, Mohith shine

R Sabharinath (3/13) and K Mohith Sathya Sai (3/9) took three wickets each to help Sundar CC beat Thiruthani CC by 31 runs in a 3rd division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Hitesh was the top-scorer for the winning team with 30 runs. Brief Scores: III Division ‘A’ Zone: Sundar CC 97 in 30 ovs (Hitesh 30; Satheesh 3/26, Prabhakaran 3/27) bt Thiruthani CC 66 in 21.3 ovs (Pandian 42; Sabharinath 3/13, Sathya Sai 3/9).

Sham wins title

Sham R emerged winner in the Open category at the end of the final round of the Tharun Tejas-3rd Tamil Nadu State Level chess tournament.

Results: Open: 1. Sham R (6.5/7); 2. Sailesh R (6.5/7). Under-9: Boys: 1. Antony C (7/7); 2. Yudithran VK (6.5). Girls: 1. Kashika M (6/6); 2. Pavishna SP (5.5). Under-11: Boys: 1. Havish U (6.5/7); 2. Saicharan G (6.5). Girls: 1. Vaishnavi Anand (6/6); 2. Vedasri R (5). Under-13: Boys: 1. Sharath TS (6.5/7); 2. Yuvakrishna SG (6). Girls: 1. Sahana S (6/6); 2. Lakshithha S (5). Under-17: Boys: 1. Inban R (6/7); 2. Sohan Harshad SA (6). Girls: 1. Theephigaa (4.5/5); 2. Nishanthika K (4).