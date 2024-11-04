Red Bull's Verstappen nears fourth straight F1 title after winning Brazilian Grand Prix

SAO PAULO: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, despite starting 17th, and increasing his lead over McLaren's Lando Norris with three more races remaining.

The Dutchman could secure the trophy in Las Vegas later this month. All he needs to do is to finish ahead of the McLaren driver. Other combinations could also secure the title for the 27-year-old.

In one of the best drives of his career, Verstappen overcame punishments before the race as well as the wet weather at Interlagos to earn his first victory since June, and his eighth Grand Prix win of the year. He won by almost 20 seconds and also clocked the fastest lap at Interlagos 17 times during the race to receive an extra point.

The Dutchman increased his lead from 44 to 62 points over Norris, who won Saturday's sprint race. Norris started in pole position but finished in a disappointing sixth position. He avoided losing more points in an investigation by stewards, who fined him and Mercedes' George Russell 5,000 euros (USD 5,440) for breaching the FIA’s start procedure.

Verstappen had been on course for a tough weekend in Sao Paulo. He received a five-place grid punishment after changing his engine for the sixth time in the season - the maximum allowed is four. He lost one point in Saturday's sprint race because of another penalty. And then his qualifying session earlier on Sunday was interrupted when he was 12th and trying to clock a fast lap to reach the final part of the session.

“My emotions today were a roller coaster,” Verstappen said after the race. “We stayed out of trouble, we made the right calls and we were flying.”

Verstappen said later at a press conference that winning in Brazil was “incredibly important” in his bid for a fourth title and that he had been expecting to see his overall lead reduced.

“It felt like I was driving a boat,” Verstappen joked. When asked about what he expects next, he said: “I just want clean races, that's all. I am not thinking about clinching the championship in Vegas or whatever.”