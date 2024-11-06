Not yet informed of host city/region for 2036 Olympics: IOC

CHENNAI: India is yet to decide on a host city or region for the 2036 Olympics (bid). The International Olympic Committee welcomed “India’s interest in hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games” but said no potential host region has been selected so far. Not just that the IOC also informed this newspaper that it was mindful of the ongoing bitter infighting within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) between its president and Executive Council members.

This means that the letter of intent sent to the IOC on October 1 by the IOA did not mention a potential host city or region. This newspaper had already highlighted that India is yet to select a host city or region to host the Games on several occasions. As things stand, the bid process may not be that easy without a host region or city and with infighting in the IOA.

“With its huge passion for sport and youthful population, India has much to offer for the future of the Olympic Movement,” said an IOC spokesperson (email) on Wednesday, adding, “The IOC has not yet been informed by the IOA of any selected potential host region.”

This seems to be in contrast to the IOC’s document ‘The Approach to Olympic Host Elections’, which clearly says, “To enter Continuous Dialogue with the IOC, the NOC is required to submit an official letter of intent to the IOC indicating the interested party (City or Region).” Though Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar were spoken about on several occasions, the names have not been finalized as yet.

When asked about the letter of intent submitted by the IOA, the IOC did not go into the specifics but said, “The International Olympic Committee very much welcomes India’s interest in hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games.

This interest has been expressed very firmly to us on a number of occasions by all levels of government as well as in our ongoing talks with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).” Though India is keen on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, the IOC is non-committal about the edition. It said that as of now there are “interested parties from four continents discussing with the IOC in an informal and non-committal way about hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games.”