Assam shows strong fight against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy match

CHENNAI: Assam’s homegrown talent impressed on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Tamil Nadu at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The team showed remarkable resilience, posting 176 for 3 in 68 overs in their first innings.

Assam’s top-order batters, led by skipper Denish Das (54 not out) and Rishav Das (54), fought well against a potent Tamil Nadu attack, keeping the hosts in a solid position at stumps. Assam now trails Tamil Nadu by 162 runs, with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had been dismissed for 338 in 98.4 overs. Mohammed Ali remained unbeaten on 49.

Assam’s innings started with a setback when opener Parvej Musaraf was dismissed cheaply, trapped in front by Sonu Yadav. However, Rishav Das and Subham Mandal stabilised the innings with a mini rescue act, anchoring the team’s progress.

A former Assam player, who wished to remain anonymous due to his position with the BCCI, explained the improvements in the team’s performances:

"There was a time when Assam depended heavily on outstation players to add weight to their team. This was because they were often part of groups with stronger teams. Plus, their players had less exposure compared to teams from the south and west, which had more robust local leagues. But with BCCI facilities improving and indoor academies now set up in the North East, players have excellent opportunities to enhance their skills."

The improved quality of coaching in Assam is another factor contributing to their growth. With modern techniques and a focus on injury management and rehabilitation, the coaches have played a key role in developing players.