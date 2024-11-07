Assam shows strong fight against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy match

CHENNAI: Assam’s homegrown talent impressed on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Tamil Nadu at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The team showed remarkable resilience, posting 176 for 3 in 68 overs in their first innings.
Assam’s top-order batters, led by skipper Denish Das (54 not out) and Rishav Das (54), fought well against a potent Tamil Nadu attack, keeping the hosts in a solid position at stumps. Assam now trails Tamil Nadu by 162 runs, with seven wickets in hand.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu had been dismissed for 338 in 98.4 overs. Mohammed Ali remained unbeaten on 49.
Assam’s innings started with a setback when opener Parvej Musaraf was dismissed cheaply, trapped in front by Sonu Yadav. However, Rishav Das and Subham Mandal stabilised the innings with a mini rescue act, anchoring the team’s progress.
A former Assam player, who wished to remain anonymous due to his position with the BCCI, explained the improvements in the team’s performances:
"There was a time when Assam depended heavily on outstation players to add weight to their team. This was because they were often part of groups with stronger teams. Plus, their players had less exposure compared to teams from the south and west, which had more robust local leagues. But with BCCI facilities improving and indoor academies now set up in the North East, players have excellent opportunities to enhance their skills."
The improved quality of coaching in Assam is another factor contributing to their growth. With modern techniques and a focus on injury management and rehabilitation, the coaches have played a key role in developing players.
"It’s not surprising to see Rishav and Denish, who are familiar with the conditions and the wicket, perform well and expertly handle the visitors' three-pronged pace attack," said the anonymous source.
The Assam team has also benefited from the guidance of their coach, Vivek Jaisimha, the son of the late ML Jaisimha. With experience playing alongside renowned cricketers such as Mohammad Azharuddin and VVS Laxman for Hyderabad, Vivek’s expertise has been valuable to the team.
"Assam has been playing well. No one can take them lightly. They have improved a lot since the time I played for them. There’s now a belief that they can fight against any team," said another former guest player of Assam, who also requested anonymity.
Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, tried eight bowlers to break the partnership but struggled to make an impact after taking three wickets. The visitors also lost their captain, Sai Kishore, to injury after he bowled 8.5 overs. He injured his bowling arm when a batter drove the ball straight back at him. The extent of Sai Kishore's injury is not yet clear, and further details are expected by Friday.
Earlier, resuming on their overnight score of 299/7, Tamil Nadu could only add 39 runs before being dismissed.