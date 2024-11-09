Fear, paranoia and suspicion: Welcome to Chess, a fractured game in 2024

Ever since Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Niemann of cheating, the world of chess — particularly its online format — has been viewed with considerable apprehension.

Concerns around cheating, once nearly absent, now permeate the game and have led to increased security measures at tournaments.

Srinath Narayanan recalls a time when players could relax between rounds, ordering fries or playing pool during a '10-minute prayer break'. "It's impossible to think of those times now," says Narayanan, the tournament director for the Chennai Grand Masters (CGM).

Reflecting on an era when trust between players was implicit, he describes it as an age of "innocence," one that now feels lost.

The atmosphere in chess changed dramatically in 2022, when Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating during their over-the-board (OTB) match at the Sinquefield Cup. Though Niemann wasn’t found guilty, the allegation fuelled widespread suspicion.

Leon Luke Mendonca, competing in the CGM’s Challengers section, recalls the “paranoia” he felt when facing Niemann in 2023. "He played a very risky line with black. I got a much better position, but I was still paranoid... what if this is some computer thing I didn’t understand? But I kept outplaying him. By the time I won, I wasn’t certain if he was cheating or not." After a later match, Mendonca concluded Niemann’s style was simply reflective of his unique personality.

Paranoia in chess — especially online — has reached breaking point, fuelled by the ease with which information can be transmitted. Levon Aronian, playing in the CGM Masters section, remarked, "You can never be 100% sure when it comes to online chess. I don’t care; I believe in karma. I play with a free and relaxed mind."

Reflecting on OTB games, he added, “People make so many mistakes. Your opponent is an idiot just like you (laughs).”

In the wake of the Carlsen-Niemann incident, tournament organisers have implemented stringent anti-cheating measures. The CGM, like many other events, delays its broadcast by 15 minutes to prevent external access to real-time positions.