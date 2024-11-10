Similar style, build: Why Jan Zelezny is Neeraj Chopra's new coach

CHENNAI: After two Olympic medals (one gold and one silver), two world championships medals (one silver and one gold) and numerous other medals and top finishes with coach Klaus Bartonietz by his side over five years, Neeraj Chopra is set to enter a new chapter with a new coach. Perhaps, in his bid to cross the 90m-mark, Neeraj has roped in Czech world record holder Jan Zelezny for the new season. It is understood that the coach was Neeraj's choice.

Going by the Athletics Federation of India's take, there are very credible and practical reasons behind Zelezny's choice. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla very succinctly elucidates the rationale behind closing in on the Czech legend. "It is not that we have been talking to one coach," said the AFI chief. "We have spoken to four-five coaches. There is a Russian and some other coaches. His style is similar to Neeraj and more than anything else Neeraj also wanted him as coach. And after so many years of success at the highest level, he knows what he wants."

The AFI chief said that what really went in favour of the Czech was that he was of similar build as Neeraj and so is his technique. "That was one of the things that excited us," he said. "He was already on our radar. He himself was showing very good interest in coming to coach our throwers. It was like a marriage made in heaven. Neeraj spoke to him and he also said that 'he is very good for me and his style is similar'. He understands his needs. He has seen so many good coaches and when Neeraj said he would go with Jan it was final. We shortlisted a Russian coach and we were talking to four other coaches simultaneously."