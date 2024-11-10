Similar style, build: Why Jan Zelezny is Neeraj Chopra's new coach

CHENNAI: After two Olympic medals (one gold and one silver), two world championships medals (one silver and one gold) and numerous other medals and top finishes with coach Klaus Bartonietz by his side over five years, Neeraj Chopra is set to enter a new chapter with a new coach. Perhaps, in his bid to cross the 90m-mark, Neeraj has roped in Czech world record holder Jan Zelezny for the new season. It is understood that the coach was Neeraj's choice.
Going by the Athletics Federation of India's take, there are very credible and practical reasons behind Zelezny's choice. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla very succinctly elucidates the rationale behind closing in on the Czech legend. "It is not that we have been talking to one coach," said the AFI chief. "We have spoken to four-five coaches. There is a Russian and some other coaches. His style is similar to Neeraj and more than anything else Neeraj also wanted him as coach. And after so many years of success at the highest level, he knows what he wants."
The AFI chief said that what really went in favour of the Czech was that he was of similar build as Neeraj and so is his technique. "That was one of the things that excited us," he said. "He was already on our radar. He himself was showing very good interest in coming to coach our throwers. It was like a marriage made in heaven. Neeraj spoke to him and he also said that 'he is very good for me and his style is similar'. He understands his needs. He has seen so many good coaches and when Neeraj said he would go with Jan it was final. We shortlisted a Russian coach and we were talking to four other coaches simultaneously."
The AFI chief said that they would not stop at just Zelezny but hire one or two more coaches for other javelin throwers. "We have so many good javelin throwers and we will hire for them," he said.
Like most transitions, this too will be followed very closely. More so because of an illustrious and rewarding ward-coach relationship that fostered between Neeraj and Kalus since 2019. Things will be more challenging because of the niggle in the adductor that Neeraj had been complaining openly since the Olympics this year where he was pushed to second spot after an astonishing throw by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. The highlight of the relationship between Klaus and Neeraj was they complimented each other on and off the field.
Zelezny, perhaps will be mindful of that. Klaus, a bio-mechanics specialist, has always been a coach. Zelezny, on the other hand, had been a player with the world record in javelin written against his name. Klaus always remained low-profile, soft-spoken and philosophical, even when his ward was basking the glory.
Klaus joined Neeraj at a difficult stage — when Neeraj was struggling with a career threatening elbow injury in 2019. There is a similarity this time too. Neeraj was struggling with an adductor, a slight fracture in his left hand and more so some voices in the head. There were concerns within the team that it was torn between surgery and rehabilitation for the troubling adductor. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday announced the name of the coach and also released Neeraj’s statement where he spoke about the next level in his career.
The 90m had been elusive and that could also have had a bearing to choose the world record holder as the coach. “Growing up, I admired Jan’s technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched. It’s an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said in the statement.
On Zelezny’s part he said he believes Neeraj has great possibilities. “When I saw him early in his career, I realised great possibilities for top results. I also said that if I should start to coach somebody from outside Czechia, my first choice would be Neeraj. I like his story and I see big potential,” said Zelezny, adding that he would be joining Neeraj at Potchefstroom in South Africa during the traditional training camp this month. Zelezny, a gold medallist at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, has five of the top ten best throws of all time and the world mark stood at 98.48m.
However, it doesn’t matter how many metres one threw to be a coach. Neeraj’s association with Uwe Hohn of Germany, the only man to have thrown above 100m (before changes introduced in the new javelin in 1986), did not bring it great results. With the world championships slated this year and the Asian Games next, Neeraj and Zelezny will have enough time to get accustomed to each other and their techniques. Hopefully, the javelin will fly this season.