Want to start afresh: Sift changes gear to recalibrate & regain touch

CHENNAI: Rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra had followed the textbook to be one of the favourites from India to challenge for a medal in the Paris Olympics, which was held earlier this year. But on the day of her competition (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), she stood helpless as her dreams started slipping away, shot after shot.

Her attempts of finding solutions went futile as she eventually missed out by quite a distance. Three months on, there is a sense of wisdom in her voice as she recounts her journey. She is gearing up for a fresh start, beginning with the nationals in December.

"From my side, I was trying to keep it normal (in the build-up to the Olympics). But after reaching there, it was a bit different. We had started winning medals before my match and there was a little bit of nervousness that I had to perform," Sift recalled.

It was unfamiliar territory for Sift, who had won medals at World Cup, Asian Championships and Asian Games gold with a world record mark in the build-up to the Games. "I think that particular day was not my day because I had tried a lot. To be specific, my shots were not coming off properly.

Things were just not working out. I had come so close after winning medals in the last two years or so and that was coming to my mind. Later on, I understood that this is the nature of the sport. I know the Olympics was the wrong event to falter but now I want to overcome that. Now, I want to start from the beginning."

Having figured out the reality of the sport, Sift just tried to keep herself occupied after returning from Paris. "I got to learn quite a lot during the Olympics as it is different from Asian Games and other competitions. I kept myself busy after the Games, I was preparing for domestic competitions, and I had trials for the World University Championship. So I was not sitting and just reflecting on my experience during the Olympics. I was also going out with my family, and also gave my University exams."

Known to possess a carefree nature, Sift, who dropped out of MBBS to pursue the sport, is grateful with the experiences she has had so far. "Overall, I'm happy with the way things have panned out for me. I never imagined that I would be representing the country in the biggest competition (Olympics). It's not like I just won a quota and went for the Games. Even before that, I was doing very well. The journey I have had, the things that I have learnt, I have enjoyed a lot."

Having participated at the World University Championship recently, she said she's just looking to try out new things. "I'm just trying new things, just related to my positioning. It's a minor thing. I still have a lot to do as I just got a new weapon too. Earlier, we didn't have the time (to make changes). Now it's the right time to do the same," she noted.

The Paris Olympics might not have been kind to her but Sift, armed with wealth of wisdom, is in a good place to make a strong comeback. Her coach, Deepali Deshpande, was prepared for this kind of situation and expects her ward to return stronger. "It was a beginning for her. She had just entered the national arena, got into the team and went for the Olympics. Everything happened in quick succession. So she had a lot to learn."