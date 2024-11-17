Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika stars again as India cruise to semis with 3-0 win over Japan

RAJGIR: Defending champions India stormed into the semifinals of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy with an unbeaten record, defeating Japan 3-0 here on Sunday.

Continuing her stellar form, star striker Deepika netted a quickfire brace from penalty corners in the final quarter to seal the victory, following vice-captain Navneet Kaur's opener in the 37th minute.

With this win, India topped the league stage with a maximum of 15 points from five matches, ahead of Olympic silver medallists China (12 points).

India will take on fourth-placed Japan in the semifinal on Tuesday, while China will play third-placed Malaysia in the other last-four game.

Deepika, the tournament's leading scorer, now boasts 10 goals, including four field goals, five penalty corners, and one penalty stroke, underscoring her dominance.

In the day's other matches, Malaysia beat Thailand 2-0, while China defeated South Korea by an identical margin.

The Indians secured their first scoring chance in the form of back-to-back penalty corners in the eighth minute but Deepika's flick from the second effort was brilliantly saved by Japanese goalkeeper Yu Kudo. India earned another penalty corner in the 13th minute but yet again wasted the chance.

The Indians continued to dominate and secured their fourth penalty corner in the 25th minute but once again Kudo rose to the occasion and made three brilliant saves to deny the hosts.

A minute after the change of ends, Kudo again came to Japan's rescue to deny Deepika.India eventually broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Navneet's brilliant reverse hit to the second post.