Cadet judokas miss international events thrice in three months

CHENNAI: In an unusual turn of events, cadet judokas of the country have missed international events not once but thrice in the last three months. For the first event, they could not fly out of the country as they received visas a day after their scheduled departure.

Since then, they have been denied visas twice for two competitions. With international events coming to end for this year, the last refusal meant these judokas, most of whom will turn 18 soon, will become ineligible for the cadet category by the time the next tournament begins.

As many as 15 judokas, four coaches, one referee and one manager were scheduled to visit Greece for Thessaloniki Cadet European Cup 2024 slated on November 23 and 24.

The judokas were given the tournament as a compensation for missing the second event in Hungary earlier this month. Interestingly, the second event was like a 'compensation' for missing the first in South Korea. What next? Now these judokas are apparently being promised an overseas camp as compensation by the Judo Federation of India (JFI) for missing the latest tournament.

"Five judokas were refused visas on Tuesday while others were refused on Wednesday. All of them were supposed to leave on Thursday night. We were promised a rescheduled flight on Friday night but today (Thursday) our passports were returned in the evening," a coach told this daily on the condition of anonymity.

The Judo Federation of India (JFI) has been run by a court-appointed administrator for more than two years. Speaking on the issue, Rajan CS, JFI's assistant secretary, admitted the visas have been denied for the cadet judokas for the Greece event.

"Accommodation seems to be the reason for visa denial. The JFI booked the hotel but we were informed that there was a delay in the payment. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) was supposed to make the payment. I don't know why the payment got delayed. You should ask the SAI," Rajan told this daily.

One of the SAI officials didn't reply to messages sent in this regard. Meanwhile, Rajan said the judokas could now be given an overseas camp. "We are working on some alternatives. They can be given a one-month overseas camp before the end of this financial year," he said.