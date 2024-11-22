Gukesh, the promised prince awaiting his coronation

SINGAPORE: On a normal December afternoon in the city in 2023, D Gukesh was feeling the weight of the world on his young shoulders. Still only 17, the dark circles around his eyes had betrayed how little sleep he had had over the last few months. In August, when he had overtaken Viswanathan Anand's live Classical Elo rating, he was breathing an air so rarified it was already Everest-ian in its achievement. In September, he had become the top-ranked Indian on a published FIDE list, a record Anand had held for over 35 years.

Still only a boy but already identified as the prince who would become king.

That particular prophecy was facing a lot of headwind three months later, around the time Gukesh had checked into the plush city hotel in December. Those bags under his eyes were worrying. Later that day, as he was preparing to play in the inaugural edition of the Chennai Grand Masters, he would say this period was 'very tough'.

In the cut-throat world of elite Indian chess, being second best and breaking historical records doesn't cut it anymore. You have got to be the best every single day and twice on Sunday. Otherwise, you are in constant danger of being swallowed by the tide. It's just the name of the game. You are either the beast or you are in danger of being consumed by it.

Gukesh knew all of this coming into that Chennai event. It's why he had willingly signed up for a punishing schedule even when he wasn't playing his best chess. He had played in Baku, Dusseldorf, Kolkata, Berlin, Hangzhou, Doha, Douglas and London before that event in Chennai in a little over three months. To put it in perspective, it's like a fast bowler playing five Tests in unfriendly conditions in a 40-day period. He spoke about being under pressure.

"There are a lot of thoughts going on in my mind," he had said when he was asked about the presence of other Indian players in the Candidates. Gukesh wanted to be in that tournament but he was on the outside looking in. He needed to win that Chennai event to qualify, for one chance to reach the promised land."You learn to handle it (pressure)," he had said. "The last few months have obviously been tough but it was a great learning experience."