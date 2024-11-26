World Chess Championship: Gukesh stunned as Ding pulls off a classic

SINGAPORE: After four hours and change in the humble, unglamorous everyday office chair, Ding Liren finally got up. He left the playing hall for a break. The person sitting on the opposite end of the table, D Gukesh, had his head buried inside his hands. It was the opening game's most symbolic moment.

Liren knew he had won the game but wanted his opponent to suffer for a few more minutes before the final act. Gukesh knew he had lost but couldn't officially resign because his opponent had left him hanging. The 32-year-old wasn't just content twisting the knife. He wanted the knife to stay twisted before Gukesh tapped out.

The favourite coming into the 14-game match, Gukesh, may have lost but this is what the World Championship needed — a Liren win to set the ball rolling in Singapore.

The pre-tournament build-up was dominated by concerns around Liren's form, his battles with mental health and whether this would be a one-sided final. To be fair, there was some merit in that argument. The world champion hadn't won a Classical game since January.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Indian teen was coming off a double gold performance at the Olympiad in Hungary a few months ago (at the Olympiad, Liren took a break the day he was supposed to play Gukesh when China faced India).

But the World Championship is a different beast. It should be viewed in isolation, an event with its separate heartbreak and rhythm. The 18-year-old was the form man when both players walked past the packed hallway and into the playing hall shortly before 5.00 PM local time. A small but expectant crowd waved them on with cheers and a whole load of lightbulbs going off.