Boris Gelfand stuns fans in simultaneous chess exhibition at World Championship

SINGAPORE: Outside the usual fan zone within the playing venue for the ongoing chess World Championship, an unmistakable buzz filled the air. Ten chess boards were neatly arranged, each set with all the pieces in place.

A small notice, easy to miss, was stuck on an A4 sheet outside the room. However, the excitement made perfect sense upon reading it: Boris Gelfand, the challenger in the 2012 World Championship match against Viswanathan Anand, was about to participate in a 10-game simultaneous exhibition.

These exhibitions, common on the sidelines of major chess events, typically feature a Grandmaster of repute taking on multiple amateurs simultaneously. There are no strict time controls, yet the Grandmaster usually concludes the games within an hour.

After the MC introduced Gelfand to his opponents, which included a few Indian-origin players, the multiple-time World Championship Candidate swiftly began.

The games unfolded with varied openings—by the time Gelfand returned for his second move on each board, he had already employed several opening strategies. Slowly and methodically, he began to outplay his competitors.