FIDE hints at hosting major Chess event in India in 2025

SINGAPORE: The world governing body for chess, FIDE, may host a 'very major event' in India in 2025, according to its Director General, Emil Sutovsky. While Sutovsky did not name the event, he emphasised the ongoing dialogue between Indian administrators and FIDE.

"There's always talk with India," Sutovsky told select Indian media on the sidelines of the chess World Championship in Singapore. "It's incredibly important for us. We are in constant talks with the All India Chess Federation (AICF), and there's a connection with Tamil Nadu as well. You know that (Arkady) Dvorkovich met (Chief Minister) M.K. Stalin — the two met before the Olympiad in Mahabalipuram in 2022. I believe that maybe already in 2025, we will have a very major event in India. I'm not saying in Tamil Nadu, but in India. Going forward, with such a huge interest, it's only logical that India would host more and more top events."

However, Sutovsky expressed disappointment regarding the lack of engagement from Indian private companies in supporting the ongoing World Championship match between Ding Liren and D. Gukesh.