FIDE hints at hosting major Chess event in India in 2025

SINGAPORE: The world governing body for chess, FIDE, may host a 'very major event' in India in 2025, according to its Director General, Emil Sutovsky. While Sutovsky did not name the event, he emphasised the ongoing dialogue between Indian administrators and FIDE.
"There's always talk with India," Sutovsky told select Indian media on the sidelines of the chess World Championship in Singapore. "It's incredibly important for us. We are in constant talks with the All India Chess Federation (AICF), and there's a connection with Tamil Nadu as well. You know that (Arkady) Dvorkovich met (Chief Minister) M.K. Stalin — the two met before the Olympiad in Mahabalipuram in 2022. I believe that maybe already in 2025, we will have a very major event in India. I'm not saying in Tamil Nadu, but in India. Going forward, with such a huge interest, it's only logical that India would host more and more top events."
However, Sutovsky expressed disappointment regarding the lack of engagement from Indian private companies in supporting the ongoing World Championship match between Ding Liren and D. Gukesh.
"I have to say I'm a bit disappointed about the level of engagement of Indian private companies," he remarked. "For this event particularly, I would have expected more involvement in terms of broadcasting and sponsorship. But overall, I'm incredibly happy to have Google as the title sponsor. I just think for Indian companies, it was a missed opportunity not to be here."
Despite this, Sutovsky expressed optimism, saying Indian companies would likely come on board when an event is held in the country. He was also confident about India’s growing influence in the global chess landscape, particularly in terms of financial contributions.
"I was talking to Daniel Rensch from chess.com the other day," Sutovsky shared. "I told him that 'you guys are focusing on the American markets so far, but I think India is going to be, not only by numbers but also by impact, the No. 1 market soon'. We already know that the numbers are very high. But I also think that overall — GDP and things like that — Indian chess lovers will have a bigger financial impact on what's happening, be it online or OTB (over the board)."
FIDE's engagement with India and the prospect of hosting a major event underscore the country’s burgeoning status as a chess powerhouse, fuelled by growing popularity and high levels of participation in the sport.